Dr. Matthew Hudson uses supercomputing and DNA sequencing to solve problems in plant, animal, and human genetics. His current research focuses on how crops are bred and on ways to treat and prevent plant, animal, and human diseases. He is particularly interested in the genetics of crop traits and the genetic and molecular interactions of soybeans with pathogens, pests, and other organisms.
More information: Hudson's research interests center on the use of high-performance computational techniques to pursue questions in genomic biology. His research program focuses on the genomic variants that control trait variation in plants, nonhuman animals and human populations, funded by grants from the NSF, DOE, and USDA as well as private companies, foundations, and commodity boards. He teaches award-winning classes at Illinois on the interface between biology and computing.
Affiliations: Hudson is a professor in the Department of Crop Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at U. of I. He is also co-director of the Center for Digital Agriculture, science integration chair for the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI), and faculty affiliate at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.
Title
Cited By
Year
Promoter deletion in the soybean Compact mutant leads to overexpression of a gene with homology to the C20-gibberellin 2-oxidase family
2023
An efficient virus‐induced gene silencing (VIGS) system for gene functional studies in Miscanthus
2023
An NBS‐LRR protein in the Rpp1 locus negates the dominance of Rpp1‐mediated resistance against Phakopsora pachyrhizi in soybean
2023
CROPSR: an automated platform for complex genome-wide CRISPR gRNA design and validation
10
2022
Leveraging orthology within maize and Arabidopsis QTL to identify genes affecting natural variation in gravitropism
4
2022
Impact of multiple selective breeding programs on genetic diversity in soybean germplasm
3
2022
Fine mapping and cloning of the major seed protein quantitative trait loci on soybean chromosome 20
31
2022
Rhg1 mediated resistance to soybean cyst nematode
2022
WI12Rhg1 interacts with DELLAs and mediates soybean cyst nematode resistance through hormone pathways
14
2022
Soybean Cyst Nematode Resistance Quantitative Trait Locus cqSCN-006 Alters the Expression of a γ-SNAP Protein
9
2021
Genetic variation for seed oil biosynthesis in soybean
5
2021
Design considerations for workflow management systems use in production genomics research and the clinic
16
2021
A chromosomal assembly of the soybean cyst nematode genome
10
2021
Impact of variant-level batch effects on identification of genetic risk factors in large sequencing studies
2
2021
Genome biology of the paleotetraploid perennial biomass crop Miscanthus
67
2020
t‐SNAREs bind the Rhg1 α‐SNAP and mediate soybean cyst nematode resistance
23
2020
Identification and characterization of SCN resistance genes encoded by novel QTLs from Glycine soja via CRISPR-Cas9 mutagenesis
2020
As a source of protein and biodiesel for cleaner renewable energy, soybean is an important crop worldwide. But is it performing to its full potential?
03-Oct-2023 02:05:44 PM EDT
“We’ve always thought that the most significant aspects of an organism’s behavior are driven, at least in part, by its own genetic endowment and not the genomics of its society,” said Matthew Hudson, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign professor of bioinformatics in the department of crop sciences who led the research with Gene Robinson, an entomology professor and the director of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology at the U. of I. “This is a signal that there may be more to the genetics of behavior as a whole than we’ve been thinking about.”
“I thought it was super cool that we could identify genes we wouldn’t have found otherwise just by comparing genomic intervals in unrelated plant species,” says co-author Professor Matt Hudson, from the department of crop sciences at the University of Illinois, US. “We were pretty confident they were the right genes when they popped right out of this analysis, but Spalding’s group then spent seven or eight more years getting solid biological data to verify they do, indeed, play a role in gravitropism. Having done that, I think we’ve validated the whole approach such that in future, you could use this method for many different phenotypes.”