Dr. Matt Mountain is the current President of The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) – which builds and operates telescopes and observatories for the National Science Foundation (NSF) and NASA. Previously, he was Director of the Space Telescope Science Institute and prior to that led the construction of and directed Gemini Observatory. Matt is also the Telescope Scientist for JWST. He received his Ph.D. in Astrophysics from Imperial College of Science and Technology, University of London. Dr. Mountain’s research areas of focus include star formation, advanced infrared instrumentation, and capabilities of advanced telescopes.