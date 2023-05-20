Matt Muldoon is an expert in how voice technology and text-to-speech (TTS) technology enhances business operations, improves engagement, and adds accessibility to digital content. Muldoon is the President, North America of ReadSpeaker, a global voice specialist company providing dozens of languages and lifelike voices. His expertise in voice technology spans many industry verticals from education and manufacturing to gaming and healthcare, and the virtually endless opportunities to apply voice technology in ways that enhance dynamic human interaction.
As online learning continues to grow in popularity, there is an increasing need for educational content to be available to all. At ReadSpeaker, we’re leveraging our TTS technology do our part in making this a reality by creating more accessible and engaging content. In pursuit of this, supporting the Open edX platform just made sense for us. We look forward to continuing to build a more accessible and productive future for learners through university and beyond.