Dr. Cordova co-directs the Early Intervention Clinic (EIC), a Palo Alto University clinical research group dedicated to evaluating evidence-based psychotherapeutic approaches to prevent trauma-related problems in recently traumatized individuals. The EIC trains students in research methodology and in evidence-based therapies for traumatic stress and traumatic loss. Dr. Cordova's research interests are in Health Psychology, Behavioral Medicine, traumatic stress, and "positive" psychology. One focus of his research has been in psychosocial oncology, studying various aspects of quality of life in patients with cancer, including physical symptoms, aspects of social support, stress response symptoms, perception of personal growth, and effectiveness of support groups. Another focus has been on traumatic stress generally, including evidence-based approaches to early intervention, social cognitive processing models of adjustment to trauma, and traumatic loss.
A physician who has recovered from burnout and is now working to help other physicians develop resiliency, the Co-Director of the Early Trama Intervention Research Lab and a counseling psychologist with expertise in Compassion Fatigue take an inside look at the complex issue of health care worker burnout, the culture in which it exists and potential solutions.
17-Mar-2021 11:45:11 AM EDT
Physician wellness interventions vary widely and have yielded mixed results. This model would normalize and validate the full range of emotional reactions to occupational stress, acknowledge the universal emotional challenges and effects of patient care and empower physicians to self-identify distress, seek support and assert their needs individually and as a professional community
01-Dec-2020 03:15:49 PM EST
A new model for preventing physician burnout was published today in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The proposed model, authored by a team of psychology and medical professionals from Palo Alto University and Stanford University School of Medicine, calls for a career-long approach to fostering a physician’s well-being, one that is introduced early in undergraduate medical training and extends throughout professional training and continuing medical education.
24-Nov-2020 03:05:15 PM EST