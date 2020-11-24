Dr. Cordova co-directs the Early Intervention Clinic (EIC), a Palo Alto University clinical research group dedicated to evaluating evidence-based psychotherapeutic approaches to prevent trauma-related problems in recently traumatized individuals. The EIC trains students in research methodology and in evidence-based therapies for traumatic stress and traumatic loss. Dr. Cordova's research interests are in Health Psychology, Behavioral Medicine, traumatic stress, and "positive" psychology. One focus of his research has been in psychosocial oncology, studying various aspects of quality of life in patients with cancer, including physical symptoms, aspects of social support, stress response symptoms, perception of personal growth, and effectiveness of support groups. Another focus has been on traumatic stress generally, including evidence-based approaches to early intervention, social cognitive processing models of adjustment to trauma, and traumatic loss.