Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Bloomberg Distinguished Professor

Expertise: EnvironentEnvironmental Economicsenvironmental economistclimate change actionChina EconomyWarSustainabilityUrban Development21st century warmingCitiesmicroeconomicsurban development pollution

Matthew E. Kahn is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Economics and Business at Johns Hopkins University and the Director of JHU's 21st Century Cities Initiative . He is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a research fellow at IZA. He has taught at Columbia, the Fletcher School at Tufts University, UCLA and USC. He has served as a Visiting Professor at Harvard and Stanford and as the Low Tuck Kwong Distinguished Visiting Professor at the National University of Singapore. He is a graduate of Hamilton College and the London School of Economics. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago. He is the author of Green Cities: Urban Growth and the Environment (Brookings Institution Press 2006) and the co-author (joint with Dora L. Costa) of Heroes and Cowards: The Social Face of War (Princeton University Press 2009). He is also the author of Climatopolis (Basic Books 2010) and Blue Skies over Beijing: Economic Growth and the Environment in China (joint with Siqi Zheng published by Princeton Press in 2016). He has also published three other Amazon Kindle books on urban economics and microeconomics. His research focuses on urban and environmental economics.

Title

Cited By

Year

The death toll from natural disasters: the role of income, geography, and institutions

1296

2005

Sprawl and urban growth

1153

2004

Why do the poor live in cities? The role of public transportation

948

2008

The greenness of cities: carbon dioxide emissions and urban development

944

2010

Civic engagement and community heterogeneity: An economist's perspective

779

2003

Power couples: changes in the locational choice of the college educated, 1940–1990

672

2000

Energy conservation “nudges” and environmentalist ideology: Evidence from a randomized residential electricity field experiment

665

2013

Do greens drive Hummers or hybrids? Environmental ideology as a determinant of consumer choice

546

2007

Decentralized employment and the transformation of the American city

461

2001

Understanding the American decline in social capital, 1952–1998

416

2003

Green cities: urban growth and the environment

392

2007

