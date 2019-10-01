Matt joined the School of Criminal Justice in the fall of 2019. His research examines the complex ways in which neighborhood processes influence adolescent development and behavior. His recent work focuses the consequences of residential mobility for youth offending, the spatial dimensions of the effect of neighborhood inequality on adolescent behavior, and the relationship between population dynamics and crime. In addition to his work in these areas, Matt regularly assists local agencies with data and evaluation needs. Some of his ongoing collaborations include an assessment of racial representation on capital juries in Missouri, a longitudinal evaluation of a school-based violence reduction program, and the implementation of a police-hospital collaboration to help address retaliatory violence in St. Louis. Prior to joining the faculty at UAlbany, Matt was on the faculty in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Missouri – St. Louis.