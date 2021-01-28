Matti Kummu is assistant professor at Aalto University, Finland. His research focuses on global water and food issues, particularly assessing the future opportunities towards water-smart food production. The main focus of his research is the interaction between the human population and water resources. He has been working extensively on assessing the global water scarcity and how it has impacted on food production and availability. To ease the ever-growing pressure on water and land resources, They are working actively in quantifying the potential of different measures, such as diet change, food loss reduction, emerging non-meat protein sources, and yield gap closure, to sustainably increase the food availability globally. Finally, They work also on more local scale challenges and opportunities on water-energy-food nexus, particularly in the Southeast Asian context.
“The ongoing COVID-19 epidemic emphasizes the importance of self-sufficiency and local food production."
The results indicate that local production alone cannot meet the demand for food under existing production methods and current consumption habits, explained Dr Matti Kummu, a co-author of the study.
New research led by Aalto University assesses just how global food production will be affected if greenhouse gas emissions are left uncut. The study is published in the prestigious journal One Earth on Friday 14 May.
11-May-2021 07:05:24 AM EDT
Recent events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, locust infestations, drought and labour shortages have disrupted food supply chains, endangering food security in the process. A study published in Nature Food shows that trade restrictions and stockpiling of supplies by a few key countries could create global food price spikes and severe local food shortages during times of threat.
28-Jan-2021 08:35:18 AM EST