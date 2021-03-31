My research focuses on the characterization of spontaneous hypertension in a novel model Chlorocebus aethiops sabaeus, the African Green Monkey. As an Old World non-human primate, the African Green Monkey is highly similar to humans in terms of physiology, gene structure, social hierarchy, and behavior. I am specifically interested in the connections between the sympathetic nervous system and the adaptive immune system and their contributions to blood pressure control in this novel animal model. Research Interests: Physiology Hypertension Adaptive Immune System women's health Science Education