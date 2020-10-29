• President, Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, University Hospitals • Director, Interventional Cardiovascular Center, University Hospitals • Co-Director, Vascular Center, Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, University Hospitals • Professor, CWRU School of Medicine Dr. Mehdi H. Shishehbor, DO, MPH, PhD is an expert in vascular medicine and minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures such as angioplasty, stent grafts, stenting, atherectomy and intravascular ultrasound to treat coronary, carotid, abdominal aortic aneurysms, and peripheral arterial and venous diseases. He is also an expert on minimally invasive approaches to reconstruct lower extremity arteries in order to treat critical limb ischemia and prevent amputation. His work in this area has been recognized locally, nationally and internationally. Prior to joining University Hospitals, Dr. Shishehbor directed the Endovascular Program at the Cleveland Clinic from 2009 to May 2017 and trained over 40 interventional fellows and over 400 physicians nationally on advanced techniques for limb salvage. Dr. Shishehbor is widely published on cardiovascular epidemiology, interventional cardiology outcomes, and techniques in leading journals such as the Journal of American Medical Association, New England Journal of Medicine, and Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Circulation. He also is the author of a number of editorials, textbook chapters, co-author of a book on coronary intensive care and cardiac catheterization and a manuscript reviewer for several prestigious medical publications, including the Journal of the American Medical Association, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, American Journal of Cardiology, and Archives of Internal Medicine. Dr. Shishehbor’s research interests include clinical outcomes in interventional cardiology, carotid and endovascular interventions. He has a special interest in novel minimally invasive percutaneous approaches to treat cardiac, venous and arterial diseases and has worked with a number of startup companies and early stage devices. An area of intense work has been around perfusion assessment in CLI. He currently has four ongoing prospective studies to evaluate novel perfusion devices in CLI. Additionally he is currently serving as the national principal investigator for five randomized trials related to vascular disease. Dr. Shishehbor earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry at Florida International University, Miami, followed by a Doctor of Osteopathy (DO) from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He completed a Master’s degree in public health at Cleveland State University in 2004 and a doctorate in epidemiology at Case Western Reserve University in 2013. Dr. Shishehbor is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine, and endovascular/carotid intervention.