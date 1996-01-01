Dr. Melanie Sutton, professor, teaches bioinformatics, health information systems, medical informatics, medical terminology, and computer and geographic information systems applications in public health. Sutton applies her computer science training into the broader multi-disciplinary field of informatics by applying algorithms and tools from her object recognition research in new domains. She has written and co-written many peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on various aspects of computer vision, robotics, digital mammography, and online instruction and assessment. She was co-principal investigator of two projects funded by Florida's Great Northwest to develop a software engineering graduate program, and health sciences and technology training retreats for high school guidance counselors and academy directors. She was also principal investigator for a grant that developed and assessed protocols for the efficient utilization of large-scale digital mammography databases. During her tenure as co-director and academic advisor of the certificate in medical informatics program at UWF, she chaired a self-study committee that led to the accreditation of UWF's online master of public health program, just one three accredited online programs in the U.S. Before coming to UWF in 1996, she was a software engineer for Harris Corporation in the space systems division. She received a bachelor's degree in computer engineering, master's in computer science, and doctorate in computer science and engineering with a focus on computer vision and robotics, all from the University of South Florida.