Dr. Green examines biological, psychological, and sociocultural correlates of eating disorders and examines the efficacy of dissonance-based eating disorder prevention and treatment paradigms. Within the biological realm, Dr. Green investigates cardiac risk indices in eating disorder patients. Within the psychological and sociocultural realms, she focuses on objectification and maladaptive social comparison. Academic History: PhD, Counseling Psychology, Iowa State University, 2004 with Honors MS, Counseling Psychology, Iowa State University, 2001 with Honors BA, Psychology, University of Iowa, 1999 with Honors and Highest Distinction