Dr. Green examines biological, psychological, and sociocultural correlates of eating disorders and examines the efficacy of dissonance-based eating disorder prevention and treatment paradigms. Within the biological realm, Dr. Green investigates cardiac risk indices in eating disorder patients. Within the psychological and sociocultural realms, she focuses on objectification and maladaptive social comparison. Academic History: PhD, Counseling Psychology, Iowa State University, 2004 with Honors MS, Counseling Psychology, Iowa State University, 2001 with Honors BA, Psychology, University of Iowa, 1999 with Honors and Highest Distinction
“This year we just finished a two-year trial that looked at an online prevention project for women struggling with disordered eating,”
- Psychology research team analyzes online prevention project