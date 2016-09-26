Research Interests Dr. Markofski's overarching research question is How do exercise and nutrition encourage healthy aging? We know that people who are physically active have a lower risk of chronic diseases and decreased mortality, but what are the mechanisms for this benefit? Dr. Markofski is primarily interested in the contribution of the immune system and skeletal muscle to healthy aging, but acknowledges that these systems are influenced by other physiological processes. Many of the diseases typically associated with aging may not be related to aging per se, but rather an age-associated decrease in physical activity and increase in sedentary time. These changes in physical activity cause numerous changes to physiology, including to the immune system, adipose tissue, and skeletal muscle—and cause an increase in the risk for developing chronic diseases. Dr. Markofski approaches her research questions by studying the acute and chronic effects of exercise and nutrition on skeletal muscle and immune function. She is an exercise physiologist with a research agenda in exercise immunology. Her current projects encompass healthy research participants, cancer patients and survivors, and health disparities.