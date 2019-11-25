The founding director of the Business, Education and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) in Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business, Dr. Memo Diriker is an economic trend analysist with expertise in healthcare policy and economics, as well as local and state government economics. Through BEACON, he also has overseen analyses on growing regional Hispanic and elderly populations, as well as the economic benefits of agriculture. BEACON, The Business Economic and Community Outreach Network, of the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University, offers business, economic, workforce, and community development consulting and assistance services to a variety of organizations, including businesses, government agencies, and non-profit community-based organizations. At BEACON, Diriker advises a large number of private, public, and nonprofit sector organizations, specializing in the use of scenario analysis and in demographic, business and economic trend forecasting. He oversees the organization’s initiatives, including Bienvenidos a Delmarva, ShoreENERGY, GrayShore and ShoreTrends. He has served as the principal investigator on numerous grants and sponsored research projects, totaling over $10 million in awards. In addition to a book, he has authored many articles in academic and practitioner publications, and is a sought-after public speaker.