Dr. Meng Huang Dr. Meng Huang completed his medical training at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and a neurosurgery residency at Houston Methodist. His specialization in endoscopic and minimally invasive spine surgery resulted in a post-residency fellowship in the University of Miami Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship program. His clinical areas of expertise include endoscopic, awake and robotic spine surgery; disc replacement; adult scoliosis surgery; image guided spine surgery; spinal decompression; spinal fusion; and others. His research interests include longterm clinical outcomes of endoscopic spinal decompression and efficacy of endoscopic lumbar fusion.