Houston Methodist

Neurosurgeon Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, Houston Methodist Academic Institute

Expertise: Endoscopic spine surgeryRobotic Spine SurgerySpine Surgerydisc replacement Spinal DecompressionSpinal FusionAwake Spine Surgery

Dr. Meng Huang


 Dr. Meng Huang completed his medical training at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and a neurosurgery residency at Houston Methodist. His specialization in endoscopic and minimally invasive spine surgery resulted in a post-residency fellowship in the University of Miami Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship program. His clinical areas of expertise include endoscopic, awake and robotic spine surgery; disc replacement; adult scoliosis surgery; image guided spine surgery; spinal decompression; spinal fusion; and others. His research interests include longterm clinical outcomes of endoscopic spinal decompression and efficacy of endoscopic lumbar fusion.

