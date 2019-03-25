Meng Zhu is an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and specializing in marketing and consumer decision-making. She joined the Carey Business School after receiving her PhD from Carnegie Mellon University. Her research interests include consumer judgment and decision-making, contextual influences on preference construction, the causes of and solutions to inefficiency and inequality, and the impact of marketing cues and comparison standards.
“Our brain gets very aroused when we’re focused on time,” said Meng Zhu, an associate professor who studies urgency at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. “You stop asking why you’re doing something and just do it.”