Professor Mhairi Gibson's research explores parental decision-making in the context of cultural traditions, expectations and norms, on issues such as FGM (female genital mutilation). More specifically, she has been examining the causes and consequences of human population and health change in rural Ethiopia, and the social dynamics of ‘normative’ practices which are harmful to women. This work has led to the development of a detailed longitudinal picture of the population health of parts of the Ethiopian community over 70 years - including growth and demographic data, child activity patterns and social norms governing attitudes to health, education, marriage and reproduction. Professor Gibson is lead editor of 'Applied Evolutionary Anthropology: Darwinian Approaches to Contemporary World Issues' and has been a guest editor of the Evolutionary Psychology journal.