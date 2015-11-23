No Clipping

“We’re committed to teaching essentially all our undergraduate courses remotely. We have developed a program for our graduate students, which involves training remote instruction and best practices, as well as working with faculty to go over and prepare all the courses … in case we have to be remote for winter and spring as well.” - Addressing anxieties: Locals share new business practices to ease patrons’ concerns

“What’s great about a grant like this is that it gives us the tools we need to experiment with ways to get students to be successful,” says Michael Dennin, dean of undergraduate education and vice provost for teaching and learning. “Taking advantage of the full range of resources the university has to offer will give them the most effective education.” - Life-changing support

“We’re going to be remote in the fall and that’s really aligning with where the state is at the moment and we don’t start October 1st cause we’re on the quarter system, so we still have three weeks to be learning from our fellow campuses out there, how to handle the housing piece because we do have students on campus.” - Higher Education Reopening During COVID