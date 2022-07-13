Dr. Cecchini focuses on developing new treatments for patients living with advanced gastrointestinal cancers. His specific research includes leveraging innovating DNA damaging therapies as a strategy to enhance the immune response. He has participated as both a principal investigator or sub-investigator on more than 100 clinical trials. This includes cooperative group studies, industry studies, as well as investigator initiated clinical trials. He is also the national principal investigator for multiple studies. In addition to his clinical research, Dr. Cecchini collaborates with multiple laboratories to perform bench to bedside research to enhance treatment options for patients living with gastrointestinal cancers. He currently receives research funding through his NIH K08 Career Development Award which is evaluating the relationship between DNA damage and the immune response for gastrointestinal cancers. He was also awarded a Young Investigator Award from the Conquer Cancer Foundation, during his fellowship.