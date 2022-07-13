Dr. Cecchini focuses on developing new treatments for patients living with advanced gastrointestinal cancers. His specific research includes leveraging innovating DNA damaging therapies as a strategy to enhance the immune response. He has participated as both a principal investigator or sub-investigator on more than 100 clinical trials. This includes cooperative group studies, industry studies, as well as investigator initiated clinical trials. He is also the national principal investigator for multiple studies. In addition to his clinical research, Dr. Cecchini collaborates with multiple laboratories to perform bench to bedside research to enhance treatment options for patients living with gastrointestinal cancers. He currently receives research funding through his NIH K08 Career Development Award which is evaluating the relationship between DNA damage and the immune response for gastrointestinal cancers. He was also awarded a Young Investigator Award from the Conquer Cancer Foundation, during his fellowship.
Michael Cecchini, MD, recently received a K08 grant from the NCI to conduct research aimed at investigating multiple clinical trials for patients with colorectal cancer. The first trial is a Phase II study in which patients will be treated with a combination not normally used against colorectal cancer: temozolomide (TMZ), a well-known drug, and olaparib, from the relatively new class of drugs of PARP inhibitors.
13-Jul-2022 01:35:50 PM EDT