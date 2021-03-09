Professor Buchmeier is interested in the pathogenesis and control of emerging viral infections, the structure and function of viral proteins and glycoproteins, in antiviral drug design, and the mechanisms by which viruses interact with the host during persistent infection. Also of interest are the ways in which viruses contribute to a variety of autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.
Title
Cited By
Year
Coronavirus spike proteins in viral entry and pathogenesis
760
2001
A structural analysis of M protein in coronavirus assembly and morphology
728
2011
The virology and immunobiology of lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infection
658
1980
Arenaviridae: the viruses and their replication
494
2007
Prion protein biosynthesis in scrapie-infected and uninfected neuroblastoma cells
432
1989
Supramolecular architecture of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus revealed by electron cryomicroscopy
428
2006
DC-SIGN and DC-SIGNR bind ebola glycoproteins and enhance infection of macrophages and endothelial cells
421
2003
Monoclonal antibodies to murine hepatitis virus-4 (strain JHM) define the viral glycoprotein responsible for attachment and cell-cell fusion
374
1982
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus nonstructural proteins 3, 4, and 6 induce double-membrane vesicles
327
2013
Cutting edge: the T cell chemoattractant IFN-inducible protein 10 is essential in host defense against viral-induced neurologic disease
293
2000
Molecular mimicry: frequency of reactivity of monoclonal antiviral antibodies with normal tissues
275
1986
A Central Role for CD4+ T Cells and RANTES in Virus-Induced Central Nervous System Inflammation and Demyelination
270
2000
Dynamic regulation of α-and β-chemokine expression in the central nervous system during mouse hepatitis virus-induced demyelinating disease
255
1998
Site-specific alteration of murine hepatitis virus type 4 peplomer glycoprotein E2 results in reduced neurovirulence
230
1986
Murine hepatitis virus-4 (strain JHM)-induced neurologic disease is modulated in vivo by monoclonal antibody
225
1984
Naive precursor frequencies and MHC binding rather than the degree of epitope diversity shape CD8+ T cell immunodominance
224
2008
Structural basis of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus ADP-ribose-1 ″-phosphate dephosphorylation by a conserved domain of nsP3
209
2005
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus nonstructural protein 2 interacts with a host protein complex involved in mitochondrial biogenesis and intracellular signaling
204
2009
Taxonomy of the order Bunyavirales: update 2019
202
2019
Alteration of the pH dependence of coronavirus-induced cell fusion: effect of mutations in the spike glycoprotein
198
1991