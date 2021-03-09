Michael J. Buchmeier, Ph.D

Professor Buchmeier is interested in the pathogenesis and control of emerging viral infections, the structure and function of viral proteins and glycoproteins, in antiviral drug design, and the mechanisms by which viruses interact with the host during persistent infection. Also of interest are the ways in which viruses contribute to a variety of autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.

Coronavirus spike proteins in viral entry and pathogenesis

760

2001

A structural analysis of M protein in coronavirus assembly and morphology

728

2011

The virology and immunobiology of lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infection

658

1980

Arenaviridae: the viruses and their replication

494

2007

Prion protein biosynthesis in scrapie-infected and uninfected neuroblastoma cells

432

1989

Supramolecular architecture of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus revealed by electron cryomicroscopy

428

2006

DC-SIGN and DC-SIGNR bind ebola glycoproteins and enhance infection of macrophages and endothelial cells

421

2003

Monoclonal antibodies to murine hepatitis virus-4 (strain JHM) define the viral glycoprotein responsible for attachment and cell-cell fusion

374

1982

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus nonstructural proteins 3, 4, and 6 induce double-membrane vesicles

327

2013

Cutting edge: the T cell chemoattractant IFN-inducible protein 10 is essential in host defense against viral-induced neurologic disease

293

2000

Molecular mimicry: frequency of reactivity of monoclonal antiviral antibodies with normal tissues

275

1986

A Central Role for CD4+ T Cells and RANTES in Virus-Induced Central Nervous System Inflammation and Demyelination

270

2000

Dynamic regulation of α-and β-chemokine expression in the central nervous system during mouse hepatitis virus-induced demyelinating disease

255

1998

Site-specific alteration of murine hepatitis virus type 4 peplomer glycoprotein E2 results in reduced neurovirulence

230

1986

Murine hepatitis virus-4 (strain JHM)-induced neurologic disease is modulated in vivo by monoclonal antibody

225

1984

Naive precursor frequencies and MHC binding rather than the degree of epitope diversity shape CD8+ T cell immunodominance

224

2008

Structural basis of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus ADP-ribose-1 ″-phosphate dephosphorylation by a conserved domain of nsP3

209

2005

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus nonstructural protein 2 interacts with a host protein complex involved in mitochondrial biogenesis and intracellular signaling

204

2009

Taxonomy of the order Bunyavirales: update 2019

202

2019

Alteration of the pH dependence of coronavirus-induced cell fusion: effect of mutations in the spike glycoprotein

198

1991

