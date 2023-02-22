Michael Leapman, MD was drawn to the field of urology for the opportunity to care for patients with urologic cancers. He aims, above all, to deliver the highest level of care possible with the utmost consideration and compassion for the impact that cancer places on patients, as well as their families, friends and communities. Dr. Leapman graduated from Cornell University where he majored in Neurobiology and Behavior, and received his medical school degree from the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He completed his General Surgery and Urology training at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. Subsequently, he completed a urologic oncology fellowship at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) accredited by the Society of Urologic Oncology. He joined the faculty at the Yale University School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center in 2016, specializing in urologic oncology with a joint appointment at the West Haven Veterans Affairs Medical Center.