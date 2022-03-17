Michael Leczinsky is a Professor of Practice in the Informatics program in the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany. Mr. Leczinsky has an interdisciplinary background that includes the arts, education, entrepreneurship and technology. He joined the University in 2012 in the music department and moved to the Informatics Department in 2014. He is dedicated to student success and student engagement, as evidenced by his commitment to his teaching practice and investment in the University community through a wide range of initiatives and programs on campus. The founding director and head coach of UAlbany eSports, a co-ed championship winning team of over 100 students, he recently helped develop the University’s new Informatics concentration in Game Design & Development. Mr. Leczinsky has co-founded several labs including the CEHC Makerspace, Drone Lab and eSports and Gaming Lab. His research interests include multimedia, mixed reality, simulation, and emerging technologies. He holds an AAS in Music Business from Schenectady County Community College, an AS in Music Performance from Schenectady County Community College, a BS in Creative Writing and English from SUNY Brockport, a BA in Music Composition from the University at Albany, an MS in Curriculum Development and Instructional Technology from the University at Albany. He also holds a Certificate of Advanced Study in Online Teaching & Learning, Educational Theory, and Practice from the University at Albany, a Certificate in Music Production and Technology Berklee College of Music, and a Certificate in Music Performance from Schenectady County Community College.