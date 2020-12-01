Evolution of cooperative strategies from first principles 119 2006

The second conversational intelligence challenge (convai2) 99 2020

DeepPavlov: open-source library for dialogue systems 56 2018

Theory of functional systems, adaptive critics and neural networks 46 2004

Project “Animat Brain”: Designing the animat control system on the basis of the functional systems theory 34 2006

A new design for a green calcium indicator with a smaller size and a reduced number of calcium-binding sites 29 2016

Application of a Hybrid Bi-LSTM-CRF model to the task of Russian Named Entity Recognition 22 2017

Adaptive functional systems: Learning with chaos. 20 2010

Tracking the Trajectories of evolution 19 2004

Application of a Hybrid Bi-LSTM-CRF Model to the Task of Russian Named Entity Recognition 15 2017

Measuring the dynamics of artificial evolution 14 2003

The first conversational intelligence challenge 11 2018

Artificial life meets anthropology: A case of aggression in primitive societies 9 2005

Model of evolutionary emergence of purposeful adaptive behavior. the role of motivation 8 2001

An Evolutionary Agent-Based Model of Pre-State Warfare Patterns: Cross-Cultural Tests 8 0

Modeling of mechanism of plan formation by new caledonian crows 7 2016

Simulation of the evolution of aging: effects of aggression and kin-recognition 7 2007

Alife model of evolutionary emergence of purposeful adaptive behaviour 7 2001

A deep neural network model for the task of Named Entity Recognition 6 2019