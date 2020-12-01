Mikhail Burtsev, PhD

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)

Head of Neural Networks and Deep Learning Lab

Expertise: Neural NetworksneurocontrollersRoboticsConversational AI

PhD in computer science.
Professional interests: neural network learning models, neurocognitive and neurohybrid systems, evolution of adaptive systems and evolutionary algorithms, neurocontrollers, robotics.
Burtsev leads the team behind DeepPavlov, Russia’s one and only conversational AI technology.
Burtsev co-authored more than 20 research papers published in the high-impact journals Nature, Artificial Life, and the Lecture Notes in Computer Science series, among others.

Evolution of cooperative strategies from first principles

119

2006

The second conversational intelligence challenge (convai2)

99

2020

DeepPavlov: open-source library for dialogue systems

56

2018

Theory of functional systems, adaptive critics and neural networks

46

2004

Project “Animat Brain”: Designing the animat control system on the basis of the functional systems theory

34

2006

A new design for a green calcium indicator with a smaller size and a reduced number of calcium-binding sites

29

2016

Application of a Hybrid Bi-LSTM-CRF model to the task of Russian Named Entity Recognition

22

2017

Adaptive functional systems: Learning with chaos.

20

2010

Tracking the Trajectories of evolution

19

2004

Application of a Hybrid Bi-LSTM-CRF Model to the Task of Russian Named Entity Recognition

15

2017

Measuring the dynamics of artificial evolution

14

2003

The first conversational intelligence challenge

11

2018

Artificial life meets anthropology: A case of aggression in primitive societies

9

2005

Model of evolutionary emergence of purposeful adaptive behavior. the role of motivation

8

2001

An Evolutionary Agent-Based Model of Pre-State Warfare Patterns: Cross-Cultural Tests

8

0

Modeling of mechanism of plan formation by new caledonian crows

7

2016

Simulation of the evolution of aging: effects of aggression and kin-recognition

7

2007

Alife model of evolutionary emergence of purposeful adaptive behaviour

7

2001

A deep neural network model for the task of Named Entity Recognition

6

2019

Search-oriented conversational AI (SCAI)

6

2017

