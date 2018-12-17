Mizuko Ito is a cultural anthropologist of technology use, focusing on children and youth's changing relationships to media and communications. She recently completed a research project supported by the MacArthur Foundation a three year ethnographic study of kid-initiated and peer-based forms of engagement with new media. In 2008, she was awarded the Jan Hawkins Award for Early Career Contributions to Humanistic Research and Scholarship in Learning Technologies from the American Educational Research Association.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Hanging out, messing around, and geeking out: Kids living and learning with new media
|
2433
|
2013
|
Connected learning: An agenda for research and design
|
1544
|
2013
|
Living and learning with new media: Summary of findings from the digital youth project
|
1345
|
2009
|
Personal, portable, pedestrian: Mobile phones in Japanese life.
|
1102
|
2005
|
Participatory culture in a networked era: A conversation on youth, learning, commerce, and politics
|
792
|
2015
|
Mobile phones, Japanese youth, and the re-placement of social contact
|
593
|
2005
|
Technosocial situations: Emergent structurings of mobile email use
|
432
|
2005
|
Accelerating reflexivity
|
291
|
2006
|
|
286
|
|
Engineering play: A cultural history of children's software
|
266
|
2012
|
Hanging out, messing around, geeking out: Living and learning with new media
|
260
|
2009
|
Design for network communities
|
251
|
1997
|
Mobile communication and selective sociality
|
214
|
2006
|
Intimate visual co-presence
|
211
|
2005
|
Intimate connections: Contextualizing Japanese youth and mobile messaging
|
209
|
2005
|
Youth culture and the shaping of Japanese mobile media: Personalization and the keitai Internet as multimedia
|
203
|
2005
|
Network communities: something old, something new, something borrowed...
|
171
|
1998
|
Portable objects in three global cities: The personalization of urban places
|
170
|
2017
|
Technologies of the childhood imagination: Yugioh, media mixes, and everyday cultural production
|
168
|
2005
|
Fandom unbound: Otaku culture in a connected world
|
166
|
2012