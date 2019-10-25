Triple board-certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology, Dr. Mohamad Cherry is medical director of Hematology at Atlantic Health System Cancer Care. He joined Atlantic Hematology Oncology from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center's Stephenson Cancer Center, bringing years of clinical knowledge and expertise. With specialty training from some of the nation's most skilled clinicians, Dr. Cherry attained some of his clinical training at the leukemia department at MD Anderson and his fellowship in hematology/oncology from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center's Stephenson Cancer Center. He performed two residencies - an internal medicine residency at Staten Island University Hospital and a laboratory medicine residency at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Lebanon. Previously, Dr. Cherry attained his medical degree at Lebanese University and performed his internship at Sacre Coeur Hospital-Lebanese University. He also earned a master of science degree in clinical and translational research from University of Oklahoma College of Public Health. Dr. Cherry remains on staff as clinical associate professor of hematology/oncology at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center's Stephenson Cancer Center. He is also the director of its hematology/oncology fellowship program and co-chairs the Academy of Teaching Scholars Faculty Development, Education and Mentoring Committee. Other administrative roles include co-chair of the leukemia working group at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute Blood Cancer Consortium. As a principal investigator of multiple clinical trials, Dr. Cherry has performed groundbreaking research in niche areas that include epigenetics and development of new therapeutics in relapsed and refractory blood cancers. He has developed teaching materials and book chapters, and has lectured both nationally and internationally. Dr. Cherry continues to serves as a mentor and an advisor to fellows, residents and medical students. He contributes to continuing education, public health, and professional development, and has won awards and funding for both his research and his clinical pursuits.