Muniba Saleem, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication and Media and a Faculty Associate at the Institute for Social Research. Dr. Saleem's research explores the role of media in interpersonal and intergroup conflicts. In the domain of interpersonal conflict, Dr. Saleem has explored how media violence can influence aggression and reduce prosocial behaviors (Saleem, Anderson, & Gentile, 2012a; 2012b; Saleem & Anderson, 2011). In the domain of intergroup conflict, Dr. Saleem has explored the role of media stereotypes in influencing aggressive perception and aggressive behaviors towards depicted groups (Saleem & Anderson, 2013). Current work in this area explores how media influences immigrants' ethnic and national identities, acculturation, trust and interest in the American government, and relations with majority members. Finally, Dr. Saleem's research has explored social psychological factors that can reduce interpersonal and intergroup conflict (Yu, Saleem, & Gonzalez, 2014; Juvina, Saleem, Martin, Gonzalez, & Lebiere, 2013).
One reason for this could be due to the increased media coverage of negative remarks made by several U.S. presidential candidates during the 2016 election.
Trump’s dangerous assumption is that American Muslims are not American and certainly not citizens. Casting this group as un- or anti-American is un-American and unconstitutional, as Muniba states.
Title
Cited By
Year
Violent video game effects on aggression, empathy, and prosocial behavior in Eastern and Western countries: A meta-analytic review.
2082
2010
The effects of prosocial video games on prosocial behaviors: International evidence from correlational, longitudinal, and experimental studies
780
2009
Effects of prosocial, neutral, and violent video games on children's helpful and hurtful behaviors
132
2012
Arabs as terrorists: Effects of stereotypes within violent contexts on attitudes, perceptions, and affect.
128
2013
Public policy and the effects of media violence on children
122
2007
Effects of prosocial, neutral, and violent video games on college students' affect
105
2012
Exposure to Muslims in media and support for public policies harming Muslims
90
2017
& Sakamoto, A.(2009). The effects of prosocial video games on prosocial behaviors: International evidence from correlational, longitudinal, and experimental studies
55
0
Tools for assessing readability and quality of health-related Web sites
54
2009
Media as agents of socialization
44
2015
Assessing helping and hurting behaviors through the Tangram help/hurt task
41
2015
Reliance on direct and mediated contact and public policies supporting outgroup harm
38
2016
Developing Trust: First Impressions and Experience
35
2014
Cutting Gordian knots: Reducing prejudice through attachment security
26
2015
Muslim Americans’ responses to social identity threats: Effects of media representations and experiences of discrimination
25
2019
Reciprocal trust mediates deep transfer of learning between games of strategic interaction
25
2013
Intergroup contact attitudes across peer networks in school: Selection, influence, and implications for cross‐group friendships
22
2019
The good, the bad, and the ugly of electronic media
20
2012
Mainstream versus ethnic media: How they shape ethnic pride and self-esteem among ethnic minority audiences
19
2017
Helping and hurting others: person and situation effects on aggressive and prosocial behavior as assessed by the Tangram task
12
2017
“Exposure to terrorism news increases perceptions of Muslims as aggressive,” she says, “which then increases support for public policies which are harming Muslims both internationally and domestically.”
- Study: Exposure to terrorism news increases perception of Muslims as aggressive
“All the work that we’ve done and even in the overall areas suggest that racial, ethnic minorities in the US tend to be either under or negatively represented across media genres, so television, news, movies, video games even – social media”
“when they talk about the discrimination they face, they are considered to be complaining, when they are asking for support their messages are being perceived in a more unfavorable light as opposed to the same content being presented by a white member.”
