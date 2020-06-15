Muniba Saleem, PhD

Muniba Saleem, PhD

University of Michigan

Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication and Media and a Faculty Associate at the Institute for Social Research

Expertise: Media violenceaggressive behaviorSocial and Digital MediaCommunication and Media Race and ImmigrationPolitical Communication

Muniba Saleem, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication and Media and a Faculty Associate at the Institute for Social Research. Dr. Saleem's research explores the role of media in interpersonal and intergroup conflicts. In the domain of interpersonal conflict, Dr. Saleem has explored how media violence can influence aggression and reduce prosocial behaviors (Saleem, Anderson, & Gentile, 2012a; 2012b; Saleem & Anderson, 2011). In the domain of intergroup conflict, Dr. Saleem has explored the role of media stereotypes in influencing aggressive perception and aggressive behaviors towards depicted groups (Saleem & Anderson, 2013). Current work in this area explores how media influences immigrants' ethnic and national identities, acculturation, trust and interest in the American government, and relations with majority members. Finally, Dr. Saleem's research has explored social psychological factors that can reduce interpersonal and intergroup conflict (Yu, Saleem, & Gonzalez, 2014; Juvina, Saleem, Martin, Gonzalez, & Lebiere, 2013).

One reason for this could be due to the increased media coverage of negative remarks made by several U.S. presidential candidates during the 2016 election.

Trump’s dangerous assumption is that American Muslims are not American and certainly not citizens. Casting this group as un- or anti-American is un-American and unconstitutional, as Muniba states.


“Exposure to terrorism news increases perceptions of Muslims as aggressive,” she says, “which then increases support for public policies which are harming Muslims both internationally and domestically.”

“All the work that we’ve done and even in the overall areas suggest that racial, ethnic minorities in the US tend to be either under or negatively represented across media genres, so television, news, movies, video games even – social media”

“when they talk about the discrimination they face, they are considered to be complaining, when they are asking for support their messages are being perceived in a more unfavorable light as opposed to the same content being presented by a white member.”

