As the executive director of the Global Security Initiative, Nadya Bliss oversees efforts to address the complex, interdependent security challenges of today and beyond. GSI focuses on addressing global security challenges in partnership with defense, security and diplomacy communities. These challenges are often characterized by complex interdependencies and present conflicting objectives requiring multi-disciplinary research and cross-mission collaboration. Read more about Bliss's role with GSI. Bliss holds a professor of practice appointment and is a member of graduate faculty in the School of Computing, Informatics, and Decision Systems Engineering and a senior sustainability scientist appointment in the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability. She is also the vice chair of Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) Information Science and Technology (ISAT) study group.