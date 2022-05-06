Dr. Hoskins believes the study of human communication enables students to become more ethical and successful societal members in a rapidly changing global community.

As an educator, first and foremost, Dr. Hoskins believes every classroom should meet the following three basic criteria: 1) to create a safe and supportive space for authentic reflection and expression, 2) to allow for opportunities to connect with scholarship through applied learning, and 3) to raise awareness and encourage appreciation of diverse perspectives.

Dr. Hoskins came to MTSU from New York after teaching for one year at SUNY-Oswego as a Visiting Assistant Professor. She was born and raised in Kansas (near Kansas City), where she earned her B.A. (2005) in Philosophy from The University of Missouri-Kansas City and both her M.A. (2013) and Ph.D. (2017) in Communication Studies from The University of Kansas.