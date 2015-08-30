Neal A. Lester is an expert in African American literary, cultural studies, racial bias and discrimination, especially as regards African Americans. Lester is a Foundation Professor of English at ASU where he is founding director of the award-winning Project Humanities initiative. He’s also a popular public speaker, radio guest, op-ed contributor, newspaper columnist, blogger, and discussion facilitator. He is the author, co-author or editor of seven books and numerous articles in journal and magazines on topics such as children's literature, drama, folklore, the politics of hair, the "n-word," and racialized images in American cinema. The recipient of dozens of honors and awards for public scholarship and professional service, Lester conducts race and privilege training in the community and leads Project Humanities' Service Saturdays, an outreach to those experiencing homelessness, once per month in downtown Phoenix.