Dr. Moye has over 25 years of experience in the field of human resources with particular expertise in helping individuals develop leader skills. She has spent the last 10 years focused on the practice of leadership development across academic, industry, and government settings. She has experience both designing and delivering leadership development solutions across the full range of development activities including formal classroom curricula, experiential development activities, executive coaching, and leader assessments and debriefs. Dr. Moye’s background has given her broad exposure to the practice of leadership development. As a former faculty member of Vanderbilt University, Neta was the founding faculty director for Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management Leadership Development program; a program ranked among the top 10 in the world by BusinessWeek rankings. She also supported Executive Education at Vanderbilt, helping to build and deliver innovative leadership development programming for corporate clients. As a consultant with PDRI, A CEB Company, she led the design and development of cutting edge products and services to help clients build their next generation of leaders in both government agencies and private sector corporations. The particular leadership development challenge that Dr. Moye is focused on at the moment is how to help leaders leverage the developmental power of day-to-day experiences, and how to more fully integrate experiential learning into formal leadership development programs. This includes exploring how to increase a leader’s learning agility; that is, their willingness and ability to learn from experience. Dr. Moye’s involvement in leadership development also includes being an award winning instructor; she has designed and delivered courses to thousands of individuals spanning private and public sector, all levels of leaders, and both non-degree and degree students within three top-25 MBA programs. Most recently, in her work with the Department of Defense, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization, Dr. Moye has designed and delivered workshops to global audiences of staff and managers on the topics of adaptability, conversations about performance, and collaborating to improve performance.