Nick Berente studies how digital innovations like artificial intelligence technologies drive change in organizations and institutions. He teaches courses on Strategic Business Technology and is Co-Director of the GAMA Lab and affiliated faculty in Notre Dame's Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society and also Notre Dame's Technology Ethics Center. Prof. Berente received his PhD from Case Western Reserve University and conducted postdoctoral studies at the University of Michigan. He was an entrepreneur prior to his academic career, founding two technology companies. He is the principal investigator for a number of U.S. National Science Foundation projects and has won multiple awards for his teaching and his research. Prof. Berente is a senior editor for MIS Quarterly. Education: Postdoc, University of Michigan Ph D, Case Western Reserve University MBA, Case Western Reserve University BSBA, John Carroll University Areas of Expertise: Artificial Intelligence Cyberinfrastructure Digital Innovation and Transformation Organizational and institutional change