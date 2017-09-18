Nicholas Warner, PhD

State University of New York at Geneseo

Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences

Expertise: MARSMars landingplanetary geology

Nicholas Warner is a planetary geologist who has been a member of the Geneseo faculty since 2014. He is also a SUNY Geneseo alumnus ('00).

Nicholas Warner knows how to think about other worlds and deep into their past as a planetary geologist who recently joined the faculty of State University College at Geneseo.


Title

Cited By

Year

Selection of the InSight landing site

90

2017

Minimum effective area for high resolution crater counting of martian terrains

72

2015

Small crater modification on Meridiani Planum and implications for erosion rates and climate change on Mars

58

2014

Initial results from the InSight mission on Mars

54

2020

A refined chronology of catastrophic outflow events in Ares Vallis, Mars

52

2009

Late Noachian to Hesperian climate change on Mars: Evidence of episodic warming from transient crater lakes near Ares Vallis

50

2010

Geology and physical properties investigations by the InSight lander

48

2018

Evolved lavas on Mars? Observations from southwest Arsia Mons and Sabancaya volcano, Peru

48

2003

Fill and spill of giant lakes in the eastern Valles Marineris region of Mars

39

2013

Near surface stratigraphy and regolith production in southwestern Elysium Planitia, Mars: implications for Hesperian-Amazonian terrains and the InSight lander mission

37

2017

Subglacial hydrothermal alteration minerals in jökulhlaup deposits of southern Iceland, with implications for detecting past or present habitable environments on Mars

35

2010

Hesperian equatorial thermokarst lakes in Ares Vallis as evidence for transient warm conditions on Mars

34

2010

A detailed geologic characterization of Eberswalde crater, Mars

32

2013

The Hypanis Valles delta: The last highstand of a sea on early Mars?

29

2018

Areally extensive surface bedrock exposures on Mars: Many are clastic rocks, not lavas

28

2018

Importance of aeolian processes in the origin of the north polar chasmata, Mars

28

2008

Geology of the InSight landing site on Mars

26

2020

Retreat of a giant cataract in a long-lived (3.7–2.6 Ga) martian outflow channel

26

2010

Formation of an Hesperian-aged sedimentary basin containing phyllosilicates in Coprates Catena, Mars

25

2012

Constraints on the origin and evolution of Iani Chaos, Mars

23

2011

