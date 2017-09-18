Nicholas Warner is a planetary geologist who has been a member of the Geneseo faculty since 2014. He is also a SUNY Geneseo alumnus ('00).
Nicholas Warner knows how to think about other worlds and deep into their past as a planetary geologist who recently joined the faculty of State University College at Geneseo.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Selection of the InSight landing site
|
90
|
2017
|
Minimum effective area for high resolution crater counting of martian terrains
|
72
|
2015
|
Small crater modification on Meridiani Planum and implications for erosion rates and climate change on Mars
|
58
|
2014
|
Initial results from the InSight mission on Mars
|
54
|
2020
|
A refined chronology of catastrophic outflow events in Ares Vallis, Mars
|
52
|
2009
|
Late Noachian to Hesperian climate change on Mars: Evidence of episodic warming from transient crater lakes near Ares Vallis
|
50
|
2010
|
Geology and physical properties investigations by the InSight lander
|
48
|
2018
|
Evolved lavas on Mars? Observations from southwest Arsia Mons and Sabancaya volcano, Peru
|
48
|
2003
|
Fill and spill of giant lakes in the eastern Valles Marineris region of Mars
|
39
|
2013
|
Near surface stratigraphy and regolith production in southwestern Elysium Planitia, Mars: implications for Hesperian-Amazonian terrains and the InSight lander mission
|
37
|
2017
|
Subglacial hydrothermal alteration minerals in jökulhlaup deposits of southern Iceland, with implications for detecting past or present habitable environments on Mars
|
35
|
2010
|
Hesperian equatorial thermokarst lakes in Ares Vallis as evidence for transient warm conditions on Mars
|
34
|
2010
|
A detailed geologic characterization of Eberswalde crater, Mars
|
32
|
2013
|
The Hypanis Valles delta: The last highstand of a sea on early Mars?
|
29
|
2018
|
Areally extensive surface bedrock exposures on Mars: Many are clastic rocks, not lavas
|
28
|
2018
|
Importance of aeolian processes in the origin of the north polar chasmata, Mars
|
28
|
2008
|
Geology of the InSight landing site on Mars
|
26
|
2020
|
Retreat of a giant cataract in a long-lived (3.7–2.6 Ga) martian outflow channel
|
26
|
2010
|
Formation of an Hesperian-aged sedimentary basin containing phyllosilicates in Coprates Catena, Mars
|
25
|
2012
|
Constraints on the origin and evolution of Iani Chaos, Mars
|
23
|
2011