Nicole Hassoun, professor of philosophy and co-director of the Institute of Justice and Well-Being, has been interviewed by outlets ranging from the BBC to The Christian Science Monitor, discussing several topics related to COVID-19. From virus implementation to a wide array of global and ethical issues surrounding COVID-19, Hassoun is well equipped to weigh-in on a variety of topics. Hassoun’s research interests include social and political philosophy, global health and ethics, including The Global Health Impact Index developed by faculty at Binghamton University, to rank pharmaceutical companies based on their drugs’ impact on global health. In 2019, they launched a new, more-robust model that addresses even more diseases worldwide.
“Many people who can do so are making an effort to keep local businesses alive in ways that minimize the transmission of disease (e.g., by purchasing gift certificates from businesses that will reopen eventually), but it is hard to support farmers who are
“Say you’re in a remote village in the Philippines,” said Hassoun. “It might take eight hours to travel to get to where you’re walking, you’re riding a bicycle, you’re taking a boat. It’s very difficult to get these vaccines to people.”
"The government can still reward companies for their efforts with tax and research incentives and give them priority review vouchers for new innovations. But I propose that these rewards should be based on their innovations' health impact, and companies s
Several proposals have emerged on how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, but they fall short in ensuring that the vaccine is distributed fairly. A team including Binghamton University professor Nicole Hassoun suggests three ways to more fairly and effectively distribute the vaccine so that people in poor countries get the vaccine as soon as possible.
01-Mar-2021 09:00:18 AM EST
Rich nations should not engage in “vaccine nationalism” and keep the COVID-19 vaccine to themselves when poorer nations need them, according to Nicole Hassoun, professor of philosophy at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
16-Feb-2021 10:15:22 AM EST