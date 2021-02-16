Nicole Hassoun, professor of philosophy and co-director of the Institute of Justice and Well-Being, has been interviewed by outlets ranging from the BBC to The Christian Science Monitor, discussing several topics related to COVID-19. From virus implementation to a wide array of global and ethical issues surrounding COVID-19, Hassoun is well equipped to weigh-in on a variety of topics. Hassoun’s research interests include social and political philosophy, global health and ethics, including The Global Health Impact Index developed by faculty at Binghamton University, to rank pharmaceutical companies based on their drugs’ impact on global health. In 2019, they launched a new, more-robust model that addresses even more diseases worldwide.