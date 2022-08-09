Nicole Ngo is an academic expert in public health, the impact of climate change on health, environmental policy and urban sustainability. At the University of Oregon, Nicole is an associate professor in the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management. Nicole’s research focuses on public health and transportation. Previous projects include evaluating the effects of vehicle emission standards on air pollution and health, measuring urban air pollution in sub-Saharan Africa, and examining the effects of climate change on health and transportation choices.
“Those who cannot drive, such as the elderly or those who lack car ownership, could have trouble accessing cooling centers without a robust public transit system,” said Dr. Nicole Ngo, a professor at the University of Oregon who has a Ph.D. from Columbia
“I wanted to explore the effect of extreme weather on ridership, and how where you live, in respect to income, influences the relationship,” Ngo said. “I did find that bus ridership is more sensitive to bad weather in low-income areas than in neighborhood