Nicole Ngo is an academic expert in public health, the impact of climate change on health, environmental policy and urban sustainability. At the University of Oregon, Nicole is an associate professor in the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management. Nicole’s research focuses on public health and transportation. Previous projects include evaluating the effects of vehicle emission standards on air pollution and health, measuring urban air pollution in sub-Saharan Africa, and examining the effects of climate change on health and transportation choices.