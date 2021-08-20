default-image-newswise

Nicole Tichenor Blackstone, PhD

Tufts University

Assistant Professor in the Division of Agriculture, Food, and Environment

Expertise: food systemsSustainabilityFood PolicyFood and environmentLife Cycle AssessmentAgriculture (Food/Food Science)Social Responsibility

Nicole Tichenor Blackstone is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Agriculture, Food, and Environment at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. Her research focuses on developing and evaluating strategies to improve food system sustainability. Dr. Blackstone’s work fuses industrial ecology, nutrition, and social science methods. To date, her research has explored the environmental and social implications of diverse production systems (e.g., grass-fed beef, cultivated meat, fruits and vegetables), human diets, and regional food systems. 

Risk of Forced Labor Is Widespread in U.S. Food Supply, Study Finds

In a study researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University and the University of Nottingham Rights Lab calculated the risk of forced labor across all aspects of the U.S. food supply, excluding seafood. (For a copy of the full research study, please contact [email protected])
21-Jul-2023 11:00:39 AM EDT

Study assesses risk that fruits, vegetables sold in U.S. are products of forced labor

A new scoring method to identify the risk of forced labor in fruits and vegetables sold in the U.S. has been developed by researchers. Limited, scattered data serve as a call to action to build the evidence base and address accompanying equity issues.
20-Aug-2021 11:00:34 AM EDT

