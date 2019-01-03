Nika Gueci has been working in college and public health for more than a decade, examining topics from collegiate recovery to suicide prevention. Gueci serves as Executive Director at Arizona State University’s Center for Mindfulness, Compassion and Resilience where she advances well-being through the promotion of skills such as mindfulness and compassion to support lifelong resilience. Creating a culture where wellness is of vital importance to thriving is her daily call to action. She develops curricula for mindfulness leadership workshops, retreats, and Selectives for Mayo Clinic medical students; writes curricula as content expert and talent manager for online courses such as the Health and Wellness: Mind and Body series and the nanocourse mindfulness series for Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she established the Caring and Connection Initiative in an effort to build a virtual community and provide compassionate support.