Dr. Carrasquillo is a Professor of Medicine and Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine. He is a Puerto Rican born physician who was raised in the Bronx. He graduated summa cum laude from the Sophie Davis School of Bio-Medical Education at City College and obtained his MD degree from the New York University School of Medicine. He completed a three-year internal medicine residency at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, Harvard's two-year General Medicine Fellowship and an MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health. Prior to UM, Dr. Carrasquillo was Director of the Center of Excellence in Health Disparities Research at Columbia University. For the last nine years, he has been the Chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine. He oversees a clinical, teaching and research enterprise of 44 full-time faculty including six primary care practices and an additional ambulatory hospital-based clinic at Jackson Health System (Miami Public Hospital system). Dr. Carrasquillo is a national expert in minority health, health disparities, community-based participatory research, access to care and community health worker interventions. He has over twenty years of experience leading large NIH Center grants and randomized trials, totaling over $60 million in funding. His work includes research in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, HIV, cancer and most recently in precision medicine. His research has been published in many of the nation's top medical journals and he serves on numerous NIH grant review committees. He is also active in various national organizations, including numerous current and past leadership roles in the Society of General Internal Medicine, Physicians for a National Health Program, National Hispanic Medical Association and Latinos for National Health Insurance. In Miami, he is a Board Member of the Miami-Dade Area Health Education Center and the South Florida Health Council. He is often called upon by the media to discuss his research as well as healthcare topics of particular relevance to the Hispanic community including being a frequent guest on most of the major Latinotelevision networks.