Oscar Berglund, BA, MSc, MSc, PhD

University of Bristol

Lecturer in International Public and Social Policy

Expertise: austerityCivil DisturbanceCivil unrestCivil RightsExtinction RebellionGreen MovementsMob ViolenceProtests

Dr Oscar Berglund's research examines civil protests, civil disobedience and activism, and the legal boundaries associated with such forms of public challenge and civil unrest. He is currently examining the Extinction Rebellion movement for a book on Civil Disobedience and Climate Change Activism. Dr Berlund's early work as a political economist included studies of protests against austerity measures in Spain and the impact of austerity on housing. Specifically, his work asks why unlawful protests have become more common, what effects civil disobedience campaigns have on public policy and how policymakers, police and the general public respond to protests. His perspective is global, often with a focus on European and Latin American cases. Dr Berglund is the co-editor of the journal Policy and Politics.

Education
2009 - BA International Relations, University of West England, 2010 - MSc International Security, University of Bristol, 2013 - MSc Social Sciences Research Methods (Politics), University of Bristol, 2016 - PhD Politics and International Studies, University of Bristol.

Affiliations
Dr Berglund is an active member of the Critical Political Economy Research Network (CPERN) of the European Sociological Association.

Title

Cited By

Year

Contesting actually existing austerity

28

2018

Extinction Rebellion and climate change activism: Breaking the law to change the world

12

2020

„Civil disobedience as a response to the crisis‟

2

2014

Taking risks and breaking new frontiers: introduction to the Special Issue and the cardinal challenges for policy and politics scholarship

1

2022

Building revolutionary subjectivity: creative tensions in the Plataforma de Afectados por La Hipoteca

1

2020

A Theory of Change: The Civil Resistance Model

0

2020

Civility and Disobedience

0

2020

XR and Anarchism

0

2020

Conclusion: XR, the Climate Change Movement and Capitalism

0

2020

Between Democracy and Efficiency

0

2020

Reimagining Democracy

0

2020

Back Issues

0

2018

Crisis and Revolt in Spain: A Review of The Limits to Capital in Spain: Crisis and Revolt in the European South by Greig Charnock, Thomas Purcell and Ramon Ribera-Fumaz, and …

0

2017

Contesting Austerity Through Civil Disobedience: The PAH and the Spanish Housing Crisis

0

2016

