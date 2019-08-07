Dr. Valera is an Assistant Professor in the School of Public Health and also an Affiliated Faculty in the School of Social Work at Rutgers University. She earned her PhD in Social Work from the University of South Carolina, College of Social Work. Dr. Valera completed a three-year postdoctoral research fellowship in human immunodeficiency virus prevention and human sexuality from Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute, and a one-year clinical fellowship in cancer health disparities from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She has sustained several years of NIH-funded research in cancer health disparities among men with criminal justice histories at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Department of Epidemiology and Population Health, and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. In addition, Dr. Valera is a certified tobacco treatment specialist and the co-chair/co-founder of the Bronx Reentry Working Group, a coalition of returning citizens, friends, and family members supporting each other through community reintegration. Research Interests Dr. Valera’s research uses a public health and social work lens to explore health behaviors and health promotion strategies to reduce the detrimental effects of incarceration, cancer burden, (particularly cigarette smoking/tobacco use) and HIV in men. Specifically, she engages in scholarship that explores how situational and contextual factors influence the health of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men. Moreover, the theoretical foundation that frames her research is rooted in public health and social work. Dr. Valera’s research falls into three broad topic areas: 1) Cancer-health disparities and incarcerated populations: Much of her scholarship in this area focuses on tobacco smoke and smoking cessation among formerly incarcerated and incarcerated men. These studies point to the urgent need to provide prison-based smoking cessation programs in criminal justice settings to reduce the detrimental effects of cigarette smoking.
Research shows that increasing taxes on cigarettes, which raises the cost of their use, is an effective public health policy for curtailing smoking among youth and young adults.
Many of those patients are likely part of communities that have been marginalized due to race, sexual orientation, criminal justice involvement, or other factors that force them to live on the fringes.
Rutgers School of Public Health assistant professor, Pamela Valera, PhD, MSW, and Rutgers School of Communication and Information assistant professor, Vivek Singh, PhD, have received a National Science Foundation grant to analyze the differences in COVID-19 related online searches for English and Spanish speaking users.
19-May-2020 07:10:27 AM EDT
The Cancer Health Justice Lab (CHJL) at the Rutgers School of Public Health has launched a series of educational programming on cancer information, prevention, and treatment.
07-Aug-2019 09:00:55 AM EDT
“The autocomplete function, while convenient, may contribute to bias that has the potential to lead to health inequality experienced by marginalized and racial minority groups by providing different results for similar inquiries,” says Pamela Valera, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and affiliated faculty member at School of Social Work.
"We're missing the boat. We have to provide applications that are simple, easy to understand, and that are not to focus on the punitive measures,” she says.
- New Jersey health officials report first death linked to vaping