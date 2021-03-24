Pascale Lane, MD, of Edmond, Oklahoma serves as a professor of pediatrics in the section of pediatric nephrology at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center (OUHSC). She received her MD from the University of Missouri in Kansas City and trained in pediatrics at Rush Medical College in Chicago. Her fellowship in nephrology was at University of Minnesota. Dr. Lane joined the faculty at OUHSC in 2011. In 2008, the American Society of Nephrology selected her as founding editor of ASN Kidney News, its national magazine. Dr. Lane is the author of The Promotion Game: Your Guide to Success in the Academic Medical Center (Pascale Lane, 2014). Dr. Lane is a member of many professional organizations in nephrology and associated scientific disciplines. She performs and publishes both basic, clinical and educational research, teaches in the lecture hall and clinic and cares for patients in her specialty. Other interests include faculty development, particularly writing skills, research administration and the evolving role of social media in medicine and science. She also founded Academic Women for Equality Now as a project for Vision 2020.