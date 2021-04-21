Professor Patricia Reyhan joined Albany Law School in 1980 as its third female faculty member. In 2002, she was named Albany Law School’s first Governor George E. Pataki Endowed Professor of International Commercial Law. She is currently a Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita. Professor Reyhan has authored numerous articles on international law, property, and conflicts of law. Her most noted and cited work, "A Chaotic Palette: Conflict of Laws in Litigation Between Original Owners and Good-Faith Purchasers of Stolen Art," appeared in the Duke Law Journal. Her current scholarly interests are those surrounding the protection of art and cultural property in times of armed conflict. Professor Reyhan is a graduate of Washington State University (B.A.), Willamette University (J.D.), and Harvard Law School (LL.M.), and served as confidential law clerk for Justice Charles F. Stafford of the high court of the State of Washington.