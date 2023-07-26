Paul Hai is the Associate Director of the Adirondack Ecological Center and leads the Northern Forest Institute for Conservation Education and Leadership Training (NFI), based at the Newcomb Campus of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF).
He is an expert in creating inter- and multidisciplinary programs using natural history and the process of science as the connective thread between disciplines. Exploring the interconnections between science, art, math, literature, history, and technology, all while using the Adirondacks as an unparalleled outdoor classroom inspires him to teach and to create new programs engaging students of all ages.
Areas of expertise include:
Hai is co-founder of Children in Nature, New York, and serves on the Grassroots Leadership Team of the national Children and Nature Network.
In partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, he co-founded the Hudson River Environmental Opportunities Network and is one of four co-founders of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative.
Hai earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Houston and his master’s in environmental education at ESF.
A new innovative and immersive program created by the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) is introducing climate science, offering career exploration, and addressing issues of access from an equity and justice perspective for high school sophomores and juniors from New York City.
26-Jul-2023 03:00:30 PM EDT