Paul R. Lucas, M.D., is an experienced vascular surgeon and Director of The Vascular Center at Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is Board Certified in Vascular Surgery and has been recognized as a Top Doc by Baltimore magazine numerous times. Dr. Lucas leads a team of vascular surgeons and technologists who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with diseased blood vessels. His patients admire his attentive and caring professionalism and he is noted for taking the time to be sure they understand their condition and treatment options. Dr. Paul Lucas utilizes the latest technologies to care for patients experiencing vascular disorders. He specializes in Venefit™ (formerly known as VNUS Closure™) and Veingogh© procedures for varicose vein removal and is continuously seeking advanced diagnostic and treatment options for more efficient care. Dr. Paul Lucas is a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation and was instrumental in the establishment of Mercy's nationally accredited Vascular Laboratory at The Vascular Center at Mercy. Patients can be screened at all of Mercy’s physician office locations throughout Greater Baltimore, making diagnosis and subsequent scheduling for treatment convenient. Using non-invasive Doppler ultrasound equipment, lab technologists screen patients for circulatory problems like mini-strokes, circulation issues, leg swelling or pain, blood clots and aneurysms.