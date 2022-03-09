Paula Surridge is based in the School of Sociology, Politics and International Studies. Her main interest is in social and political values, looking at both their origins in social structures and their consequences for political behaviour, including how they guide voting patterns. She has applied this approach to studies of the UK's General Elections and in the context of the Brexit referendum. Her work on the latter included exploring the themes of connectedness and of identity in the EU vote. Paula is also examining political choices in Poland and Japan, with plans to expand the application of her thesis to Australia. Paula works particularly closely on examining British political behaviour, regularly contributing to print, broadcast and social media on issues of public opinion and voting behaviour. She has a keen interest in public opinion polling, both methodologically and substantively. She is a co-author of the latest volume in the Nuffield studies, a series of studies of British elections going back to 1945, called 'The British General Election of 2019'. Education 1991 - BSc Accounting and Financial Management, University of Warwick