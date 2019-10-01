How do you talk to kids about what’s going on with our planet and how they can make a difference? Peg Keiner, Director of Innovation at GEMS World Academy and the United Nations Ambassador for Chicago – Life on Land, is an expert when it comes to educating kids about the environments surrounding them, taking them right to the source to do so. Through field studies, exploration of nature preserves, and attending the climate march, Peg and her students are putting into action what they’ve been learning in the classroom. Peg is a National Geographic Education Fellow, a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, Apple Distinguished Educator, and a Google Earth Education Expert with over 15 years of teaching experience. She can offer informative and engaging ways to discuss with children what’s going on with our environment, and some easy ways for kids to make a real difference right in their neighborhood.