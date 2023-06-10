Dr Permal Deo has a background in Molecular Biology with a focus on advanced glycation endproducts (AGEs), and food safety. His Masters was obtained from The University of Queensland, Australia where his research focused on food mycotoxins. He graduated with a PhD from Queen’s University-Belfast, UK, where he researched on the role of advanced glycation endproducts on AGE-receptors, NF-kB, and pro-inflammatory cytokines. He joined the University of South Australia in 2010, after working at The University of the South Pacific, Fiji Islands. He is also a Visiting Scientist at CSIRO focusing on the molecular mechanism linking diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. Dr Deo’s research focuses on AGE-induced receptors (RAGE), and activation of downstream signalling mechanisms including MAP kinase and NF-kB pathways. The impact of AGE on cell cytotoxicity, DNA –damage, and on Telomere dynamics are also explored. His research examines the role of natural products on AGE-induced signaling cascade as an alternative therapeutic approach. The role of these products with high antioxidant activities and/or their potential anti-inflammatory activities enables better insight on the mechanism in preventing or delaying the onset of chronic diseases. One of his interests is to study the role and functions of Australian Medicinal and Native Food plants in these signaling cascades. From food safety perspective, his research focuses on antimicrobial properties of plant based novel peptides. The research also examines microbial analysis using molecular techniques of food and environmental samples.