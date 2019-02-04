Peter A. Clark, S.J., Ph.D. is Director of the Institute of Clinical Bioethics and Professor of Medical Ethics at Saint Joseph's University. As an internationally known scholar and clinical bioethicist, he has authored more than 150 journal articles and several books in the field of medical ethics and bioethics, and played an influential role in developing and updating healthcare ethics policies at healthcare organizations and ethics education for medical interns and residents at teaching hospitals. Fr. Clark is a bioethics consultant and a member of ethics committees at many hospitals, including, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Jefferson Health Northeast-Torresdale Hospital, Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Abington Hospital, Trinity East Health System, Mercy Hospital, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Nazareth Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital, Catholic Charities of Maryland, Saint Agnes Hospital and Caritas Baby Hospital in Palestine. Areas of expertise: Catholic bioethics, safe injection sites, end-of-life issues, health care management, religion and health care reform, beginning-of-life issues, medical futility, organ transplantation, assisted reproductive technologies, public health issues