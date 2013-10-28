Peter Krapp is Professor of Film & Media Studies at the University of California, Irvine, and there also affiliated with the Departments of English, Music (Claire Trevor School of the Arts), and Informatics (Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Science). He studied in Germany, Britain, and the USA, and taught at the University of Minnesota and at Bard College before coming to Irvine; since then he held visiting positions in Taiwan, South Africa, Germany, and Brazil. At UC Irvine, he has served as department chair and as chair of the Academic Senate. Among his main publications are Deja Vu: Aberrations of Cultural Memory (2004), Noise Channels: Glitch and Error in Digital Culture (2011), and the forthcoming book Feedback: Reading Game Industry Circuits (2021); he was also an editor of Medium Cool (2002) as well as of the Handbook Language-Culture-Communication (2013). His main research areas are: secret communications and cybernetics (cryptologic history); cultural memory and media history (games and simulations, history of computing); aesthetic communication (title design, film music).