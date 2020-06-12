Director of the Blood and Marrow Transplant Center, Roswell Park Cancer Institute Areas of expertise: Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, blood cancer, hematologic oncology
Patients who develop cytomegalovirus infections after allogeneic stem cell transplantation may be able to develop an immunity against the virus, strengthen their immune system and reduce reliance on strong antiviral medications, a team from Roswell Park reports in the journal Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
New preclinical work by a team of researchers from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program suggests that the risk of developing acute graft vs. host disease (GVHD) during allogeneic blood/marrow transplant (BMT) — a potentially curative treatment for selected patients with hematologic disorders — can be decreased using an existing class of drugs called beta adrenergic agonists.
