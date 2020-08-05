Phillip Phan, PhD

Phillip Phan, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Alonzo and Virginia Decker Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship

Expertise: Technology Transfer and CommercializationEntreprenershipMedicinestrategic management TechnologyJohns HopkinsJohns Hopkins Carey Business School

Phillip Phan, PhD, is the Alonzo and Virginia Decker Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and joined the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in 2008. He is a professor in the research track with expertise in the areas of technology entrepreneurship and strategic management.

Title

Cited By

Year

Science parks and incubators: observations, synthesis and future research

1071

2005

Entrepreneurship and university-based technology transfer

811

2005

Corporate governance and environmental performance: Is there really a link?

600

2012

CEO tenure as a determinant of CEO pay

571

1991

Innovation speed: Transferring university technology to market

545

2005

Corporate entrepreneurship: Current research and future directions

452

2009

The effectiveness of university technology transfer

372

2006

International new ventures: revisiting the influences behind the ‘born-global’ firm

348

2007

Effects of board structure on firm performance: A comparison between Japan and Australia

319

2004

Entrepreneurship from the ivory tower: do incentive systems matter?

290

2004

Analyzing the effectiveness of university technology transfer: implications for entrepreneurship education

275

2005

Organizational restructuring and economic performance in leveraged buyouts: An ex post study

247

1995

Entrepreneurship theory: Possibilities and future directions

244

2004

Principal–principal conflict in the governance of the Chinese public corporation

233

2008

Antecedents to entrepreneurship among university students in Singapore: Beliefs, attitudes and background

207

2002

Knowledge creation in strategic alliances: Another look at organizational learning

189

2000

Measuring environmental strategy: Construct development, reliability, and validity

184

2011

Patents as surrogates for inimitable and non-substitutable resources

172

2004

At the center of the action: Innovation and technology strategy research in the small business setting

155

2009

Full-time faculty or part-time entrepreneurs

143

2008

Relative Concerns: Family-Run Businesses Increasingly a Focus of Academic Research

Family businesses have increasingly drawn the attention of academia over the past several decades. A new book co-edited by Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Professor Phillip Phan – "Innovation, Growth, and Succession in Asian Family Enterprises" (Edward Elgar Publishing/Johns Hopkins University Series on Entrepreneurship) – furthers the discussion, with nine chapters by a range of researchers who specialize in the topic.
15-Apr-2021 03:15:29 PM EDT

Big Opportunity for Telemedicine Emerges from COVID-19 Crisis

Phillip Phan, the Alonzo and Virginia Decker Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, discusses promising developments in the field of telemedicine – developments that, ironically, may have been sped up by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
05-Aug-2020 10:30:07 AM EDT

