Phillip Phan, PhD, is the Alonzo and Virginia Decker Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and joined the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in 2008. He is a professor in the research track with expertise in the areas of technology entrepreneurship and strategic management.
Family businesses have increasingly drawn the attention of academia over the past several decades. A new book co-edited by Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Professor Phillip Phan – "Innovation, Growth, and Succession in Asian Family Enterprises" (Edward Elgar Publishing/Johns Hopkins University Series on Entrepreneurship) – furthers the discussion, with nine chapters by a range of researchers who specialize in the topic.
15-Apr-2021 03:15:29 PM EDT
Phillip Phan, the Alonzo and Virginia Decker Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, discusses promising developments in the field of telemedicine – developments that, ironically, may have been sped up by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
05-Aug-2020 10:30:07 AM EDT