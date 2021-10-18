Pierre Monice, MBA, is president of MacNeal Hospital. He previously served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Trinity Health in the Midwest region. Prior to joining Trinity Health, he was chief operating officer of Altamonte Campus, part of AdventHealth’s flagship region in Orlando. Monice holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Southern Adventist University, having initially served a few years as a senior pastor, and a Master of Business Administration from Webster University. Monice is a board certified fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification. He has been active in his community and has coached a high school varsity basketball team in his spare time.